Jump Financial LLC Has $661,000 Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 159.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 86,424 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Palumbo purchased 10,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,068.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas I. Morgan acquired 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,938.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa M. Palumbo bought 10,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,068.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 102,195 shares of company stock worth $450,581. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 3.18. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

