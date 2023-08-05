Jump Financial LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NXRT opened at $39.44 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -988.18%.

NXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

