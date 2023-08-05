Jump Financial LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGPI. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 0.8 %

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 10.41%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,780,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,780,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline L. Kaplan Revocable T sold 7,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $793,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,859 shares of company stock worth $3,561,274. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.