Jump Financial LLC Increases Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $1,967,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 133,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBU. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.8 %

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

NYSE:CBU opened at $53.87 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.32%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

