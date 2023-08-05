Jump Financial LLC Invests $643,000 in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in FIGS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,322,000 after purchasing an additional 526,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after buying an additional 957,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,083 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FIGS by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,491,000 after acquiring an additional 626,325 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.40. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.07 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $618,602.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $618,602.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $31,423.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,473 shares of company stock worth $4,142,878 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

FIGS Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.