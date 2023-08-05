Jump Financial LLC Invests $672,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ARW. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $125.99 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.84.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

