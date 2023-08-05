Jump Financial LLC Invests $691,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.