Jump Financial LLC Makes New $699,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 2.7 %

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $265.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

