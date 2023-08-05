Jump Financial LLC Makes New $710,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,058,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Albemarle Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $200.09 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.73.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.
