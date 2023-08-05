Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,201,454.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of -0.07. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

