Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 160.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 73,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of TMF stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

