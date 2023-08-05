Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Immunovant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $84,724.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 326,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,068,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,771 shares of company stock valued at $256,101. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immunovant Stock Down 2.1 %

IMVT stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Immunovant Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

