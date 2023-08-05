Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at $138,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STVN opened at €32.87 ($36.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.36. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a one year low of €13.71 ($15.07) and a one year high of €34.33 ($37.73). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.42.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). The company had revenue of €277.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €275.39 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Several research firms have commented on STVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

