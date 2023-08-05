Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,848 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $99,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $38,214,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after buying an additional 826,681 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

