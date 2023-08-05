Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,607 Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 539.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $180.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $200.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.16.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

