Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,657 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FERG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $158.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.23 and its 200-day moving average is $144.19. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $163.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

