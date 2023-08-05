Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 123.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPB. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 47.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TPB opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 6.04. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $100.96 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 41.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David Edward Glazek bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 68,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,915.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

