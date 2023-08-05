Jump Financial LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Global Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 131,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLP opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Global Partners had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.