Jump Financial LLC Sells 49,500 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ecovyst by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,577,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,511,000 after acquiring an additional 383,902 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecovyst by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after acquiring an additional 335,297 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ecovyst by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,143,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 283,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,371,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 377,035 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecovyst

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $152,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecovyst Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

