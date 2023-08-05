Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 0.75. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

