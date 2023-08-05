Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,455 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,787,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hercules Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 973,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hercules Capital by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 630,120 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $17.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

