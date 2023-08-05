KBC Group NV Acquires 164 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GATX were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GATX. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of GATX by 14.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 803.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 131,882 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of GATX by 32.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GATX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GATX opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average of $115.87. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $133.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. GATX’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.