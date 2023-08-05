KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,570 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sirius XM Trading Down 3.0 %

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.