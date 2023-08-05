KBC Group NV Has $437,000 Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 205.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $237.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 8.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.31%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

