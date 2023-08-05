KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 111.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avista were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Avista by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $37.04 on Friday. Avista Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 95.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.