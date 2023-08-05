KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 133.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vistra were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,716,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 9,938.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,053,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.13%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

