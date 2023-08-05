KBC Group NV Sells 10,677 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,826,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,016,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,639 shares of company stock worth $588,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

