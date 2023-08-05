KBC Group NV Sells 640 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rambus were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after buying an additional 1,006,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 4,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 465,615 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $13,599,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

