Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 96.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 155.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $36.69 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 103.85%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.