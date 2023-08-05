Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 283.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $373.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.82 and a 52-week high of $388.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.10.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

