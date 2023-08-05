Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 146 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.