Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Knowles by 496.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

KN opened at $16.71 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

