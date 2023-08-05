Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Holdings Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,761 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,650 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

LPX stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

