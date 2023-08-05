Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.9% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 909,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,982,000 after purchasing an additional 204,103 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

JNJ opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.13. The stock has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

