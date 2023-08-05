Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Holdings Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4,463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 674,813 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 383,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $6,430,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 231,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Marten Transport stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

