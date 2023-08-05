MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,509 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 898.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 369,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after acquiring an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE:MXL opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $43.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MaxLinear

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.