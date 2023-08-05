MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,509 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 898.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 369,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after acquiring an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Stock Performance
NYSE:MXL opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $43.66.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
