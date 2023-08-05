McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 706 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

