Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

MPW stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Medical Properties Trust

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

