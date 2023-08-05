Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,271.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,310.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,425.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

