Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Monro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Monro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $35.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Monro had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $350,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,609.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

