Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) CRO Sells $449,860.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $449,860.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,177.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morningstar Stock Down 2.2 %

MORN stock opened at $220.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $261.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.41.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Morningstar by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Further Reading

