MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) VP Sells $223,750.00 in Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $223,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bob Willem Leenen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of MSA Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00.

MSA Safety Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $176.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 550.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.44. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $185.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $421.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 587.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MSA. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 42.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

