National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of National Vision by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

EYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. Analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

