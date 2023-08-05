Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 629.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,853 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Navient by 566.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 110,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93,999 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Navient by 14.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Navient by 27.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 90,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 110.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,409 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Navient Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 26.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Navient’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

