Needham & Company LLC Increases Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $15.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 56,703 shares of company stock worth $493,846 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,916,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,596,000 after buying an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 31.2% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,047,000 after buying an additional 1,305,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 23.7% in the first quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 589,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 3,033,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 532,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

