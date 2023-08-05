New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 11,259 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

NYSE:CNI opened at $116.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

