New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 15,775 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 409,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,738,000. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 221,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after buying an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 212,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 93,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

CHCT stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $968.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $43.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 562.52%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease).

