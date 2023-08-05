New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 28,755 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $3,625,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 99.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,149,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,149,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,128 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

