New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 44,000 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

ACI opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

