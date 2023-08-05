New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 51,525 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenable were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after acquiring an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,302,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,070,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,114,000 after acquiring an additional 295,201 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,532,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,775,000 after acquiring an additional 406,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,279.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $168,213.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,780 shares of company stock worth $2,948,038 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

